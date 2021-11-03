New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

How do Patriots prepare for Panthers, Gilmore in Week 9

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Game No. 9 of the NFL season represents the halfway point and the 4-4 Patriots travel to face the 4-4 Panthers on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WPRI12.

New England Nation host Morey Hershgordon and analyst Andy Gresh discuss the keys to the game for the Patriots. Can they win their third straight and get over .500 for the first time this year?

The two also take a deep dive into the comments Stephon Gilmore made on Wednesday leading up to the game about his trade to Carolina and if the Patriots should even bother attacking the former Defensive Player of the Year.

