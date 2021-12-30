Horchler leads five in double figures, Friars earn 7th straight win

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – The PC Friars capped off a perfect 6-0 record in the month of December on Wednesday night. Sporting retro uniforms — all whites with yellow trim and lettering — the 21st ranked team in the nation knocked off No. 15 Seton Hall 70-65.

Noah Horchler paced five Friars in double figures. He hit a career-high five long balls en route to a game-high 17 points and 10 rebounds.

#21 Providence 70

#15 Seton Hall 65



Nation-leading 5th Quad 1 win for PC.



12-1, 2-0 in Big East. At DePaul Saturday 3p FOX Providence. #pcbb @wpri12 — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) December 30, 2021

Catch the Friars next on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. against DePaul. Watch the game live on FOX Providence. A win against the Blue Demons and PC will surely crack the top 20 in come Monday’s new AP Top 25 poll.