PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — It’s a sure sign that college hoops are right around the corner. PC held their annual Mal Brown scrimmage on Saturday afternoon at the AMP, as the Friars gear up for their first season under Head Coach Kim English. Team White was victorious over Team Black, 46-43.

Bryce Hopkins led Team White with 15 points, and Rafael Castro had 15 of his own points for Team Black, while his teammate Ticket Gaines had 11 points.

The Friars open their season in less than a month, as they are set to host Columbia at 7 p.m. on November 6th.