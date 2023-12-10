PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — Bryce Hopkins and Devin Carter combined for 35 points (18 for Carter, 17 for Hopkins) as Providence took down Brown by a score of 74-54 on Sunday afternoon. PC big man Josh Oduro picked up his 1,500th collegiate point while tallying 13 points in this game, while Corey Floyd Jr. added 10 of his own points.

Nana Owusu-Anane led Brown with 15 points, while Kino Lilly Jr. had 13 points.

PC is back at the AMP on Saturday, December 16, as the Friars host Sacred Heart at 1:30 p.m.

Brown also is looking at a home matchup next, as they host Siena on Friday, December 15 at 2 p.m.