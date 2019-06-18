Hometown Sports Hero: Annika Kelly

BARRINGTON, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Annika Kelly.

The Barrington graduate took home her first Hammer gold medal at the RIIL Outdoor State Meet thanks to a record throw of 189-09. She then earned more gold at this weekend’s New Balance Nationals, with a winning throw of 185-04.

“It was an amazing experience,” Kelly said. “I started the day off with two fouls and then I had to pull it back out and I improved enough to win. I was really happy that I won>”

Kelly matched the title won by her older brother Adam, who enjoyed an All-American career with the Eagles and on the college level at Princeton University.

Annika will follow Adam’s path and throw for the Tigers next year, but before she heads off to school, she’s got a busy Summer calendar ahead. A dual citizen of the US and Estonia, she’ll compete in the Estonian U-20 National Championships and at the European U-2o Championships in Sweden.

“Yes, it’s amazing. I think the best competition I’ve been in was the Youth Olympics which I went to in October,” Kelly said. “I spent three weeks training and they brought in Olympians to talk to us and so forth which was an amazing experience to grow and improve and learn what it really takes to be a high level competitor.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com