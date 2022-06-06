PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Heroes are Nolan Johnson and Noah Rosa.

The LaSalle Academy Senior captains helped their offense break way from Moses Brown in the 2nd Half to carry the Rams to their 10th straight Division I Title, 15-5 over the Quakers.

“Yesterday, Nolan Johnson was a man among boys, he took the ball to the net, he was effective, he scored four goals, but probably could have had 6-7 with the way he played,” said Head Coach Steve O’Donnell. “And Noah has been our leading scorer all year long, he has more than 80 points, that’s goals and assists. Both of them stepped up the attack, as Senior leaders.”

The title the perfect parting gift for Coach O’Donnell from the 12 member Senior class.

“A lot of us have had a good connection with Coach since 2nd grade, so all of us thought about it,” Johnson said. “But we never heard those words come from his mouth. He’s not the guy to do that. He cares so much about us, so it’s really nice to do that for him.”

Noah and Nolan will continue their careers at Providence College and Assumption, joining a legion of Rams who have earned scholarships to compete at the next level. And the success they’ve enjoyed at LaSalle is something they think will carry on with future classes.

“It’s a blessing, I mean being able to play the sport every day is a blessing,” Johnson said. “The recruiting process was awesome, and I found a great home. I’m excited to continue there but sad to say goodbye to LaSalle. But I’m opening up a new chapter.”

“We have great underclassmen, a great coaching staff as everyone knows, a great training staff,” Rosa said. “Everyone here is helping us prepare for success so it’s really just Senior leadership. Starting with this year and continuing to next year. The program is going to be in good hands so we’re excited for the future too.”

