Hometown Heroes: Ava and Lauryn Matiucci

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Heroes are Lauryn and Ava Mattiucci.

The North Kingstown seniors are once again all over the Volleyball court, helping the three-time defending Division I champions race off to another undefeated start.

“The two of them challenge themselves and everyone else, every single night,” said Skippers Head Coach Brian Garrepy. “They came off the gymnastics floor in like 7th or 8th grade, started coming to some camps, and ever since then, they’ve lived it, eaten it, slept it. It’s been awesome.”

Their success allowing the girls to play at the next level. Lauryn will play Division I Volleyball at Merrimack College, while Ava will head a little further north to play at Colby. But before the twins leave NK, they would like to help the Skippers become only the third program to win four straight Division I crowns.

“It’s always been my dream,” Lauryn Mattiucci said. “I started the recruiting process late, so it’s really good that I’m committed to a D-I program, and I’m super excited to see what that has in store for me.”

“As a senior, it would really mean a lot to me, especially with this season,” said Ava Mattiucci. “We didn’t really know if we were going to have a it, and I just think that it would be super special, especially with the group of girls we have right now.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com