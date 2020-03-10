Hometown Hero: Woonsocket’s Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan

WOONSOCKET, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Tarik Robinson O’Hagan.

The Woonsocket sophomore won the New England Shot Put Title with a throw of 60-10.25, becoming the first Rhode Island High School thrower to pass the 60-foot mark in 49 years. His personal best throw has him ranked #10th in the country, and first in the sophomore class.

“It’s been unbelievable, more than I expected, what happened,” Robinson O’Hagan said. “Coach Piette had big expectations for me but I didn’t think I was going to throw as far as I did this season. I was more successful than I thought.”

His success already attracting attention from Division I college programs and he’s hoping to make even more of a splash at this weekend’s New Balance Nationals.

“When you hit those big numbers, especially not just the Weight and Hammer in Rhode Island, it puts on another level of intrigue. You see a lot of Weight and Hammer guys here, but not necessarily with the Shot,” said Novans coach Marc Piette. “He’s going to be what we would call ‘Very recruitable’, and I think he’s going to be here to reckon with for the next two and a half years at New Balance.”

