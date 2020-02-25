Hometown Hero: Willcia McBorrough

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Willcia McBorrough.

The reigning Little East Rookie of the Year, has taken her game to another level in her second college season. The center averaging 11 points and 8 rebounds a game, helping Rhode Island College to a 21-4 record and the 2nd seed in this week’s conference tournament.

“She’s progressed so much since last year in every aspect, she put a lot of work in and she’s such a force,” said RIC Head Coach Jenna Cosgrove. “There’s no one like her, she’s a force on offense, she does so much for us on both ends. She rebounds for us, she was 3rd in country as of last week in field goal percentage. She’s top in the conference in field goal percentage, so she’s kind of our backbone and she’s a sophomore. I’m really proud of her.”

The Anchorwomen’s 21 wins the second best mark in school history, topped only by the 25 posted by the 2012 team. That group won the LEC Tournament and a first round NCAA tournament game, goals this year’s addition would love to achieve.

“It was definitely a long road, preseason was a lot of work, pushing each other and working hard and knowing we could get there and once we got into the regular season, it just clicked and we went with it and it went really well,” McBorrough said. “So we just worked hard, same as the preseason. We definitely want to finish the right way and win a championship. Definitely working for it and hopefully the same thing. Everything goes well and we play together, as we usually do as a unit, and it will go well.”

