Hometown Hero: Westerly’s Megan Albamonti

WESTERLY, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Megan Albamonti.

The Westerly graduate earned 1st Team All State honors in Basketball last Fall, adding to the state Javelin title she won as a junior for the Bulldogs. Albamonti also excelled on the volleyball court and on the softball diamond, playing all four sports in her senior year.

“Amazing, she’s someone we want our younger generation to look at, when we have 6th and 7th and 8th graders coming to events, she’s someone we want to point out,” said Westerly Athletic Director Jamey Vetelino. “Watch how intense she plays, there’s definitely no doubt when she’s on the field, she’s an intense competitor and that translates into everything she does. She works with our youth groups, raises money, works in the classroom, she’s top 15 in her class.”

Albamonti success with the Javelin earning her a scholarship to throw this year at the University of Delaware.

“Well if someone told me Freshman year, that I would go to college to throw the javelin, I would have said they were crazy,” Albamonti said. “But Coach Frederico really pushed it Freshman and Sophomore year, and I was like no. Then Junior year I said I would do it and then I kind of found myself liking it more and more and then I happened to win the state title Junior year and I was like ‘Well, I could really have a future in this.’ So I kept pursuing it and working harder and harder.”

