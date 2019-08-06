Hometown Hero: URI Lineman and Attleboro native Kyle Murphy

KINGSTON, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Kyle Murphy.

The URI senior was named to the STATS FCS Preseason All-American Team, the latest honor for the reigning 1St Team All-CAA performer.

“He’s quietly developed himself, step by step into the leader he is,” said Ram Head Coach Jim Fleming. “Very tough, very focused, he’s always taking coaching well and it’s been remarkable to watch his growth but it’s been expected. He’s a tough kid, he’s a very diligent worker and now that he has control of this football team as captain, I think he’s embracing that and he’s going to take it one step higher.”

Murphy’s success on the field has attracted interest from NFL scouts and the Attleboro native could have the chance to play professionally after this season. But his focus is solely on his team, which is coming off it’s first winning season in 17 years.

“I’m so confident with this group, we came in as freshman and most of us are still here,” Murphy said. “We got a strong senior group that guides the younger guys and we have so many options on Offense, Defense and Special Teams, so we’re just ready to get the season started.”

