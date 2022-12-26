EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Trey Rezendes.

The point guard has been a varsity player since his Freshman year, blossoming into one of the best players in the Rhode Island Interscholastic League as a Junior.

“He studies the game, he’s gotten in the weight room,” said Townie Head Coach Joe Andrade. “He’s grown over the last few years where he understands his role. He knows what he needs to do. He’s trying to be a leader, so Trey has really embraced his role.”

Rezendes development on the court, boosted by his R.I. Elite AAU Team, who played him up a level to bring out his best.

“They put me in the fire and pushed me to levels I didn’t even think I could get to mentally,” Rezendes said. “And building my mental toughness has just helped me become a way better player.”

Trey’s growth on the court earning him his first Division I scholarship offer from Sacred Heart University, and more programs from across New England are showing interest. But he’s just trying to keep his eyes on the prize, chasing East Providence’s first State Championship since 1976.

“We’ve been playing together since we were 10 years old and we’re just a family and we love each other,” Rezendes said. “We’d do anything for each other, and we’ve been dreaming about this moment since we were younger, so we just want to win.”

“I do think there’s pressure, there’s pressure around him,” Andrade said. “And I think he’s trying to figure out how to best deal with that pressure, but just play and have fun. I just keep trying to tell him, have fun, play and everything will work out.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.