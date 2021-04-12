Hometown Hero: Thomas Vrankar

EXETER, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Thomas Vrankar.

The 6’5, 275lb Exeter-West Greenwich senior is once again starting at left tackle for EWG-Prout Co-Op Scarlet Knights, who are pushing for a playoff spot in Division IV this season.

“He anchors our left side, and we never have a problem there,” said Scarlet Knight Head Coach Cliff Fortin. “He’s just massive, he does his job correctly, he commands respect on the football field, and he takes pride in his pancake blocking. That’s what he loves to do, and he does it well.”

His growth on the gridiron earning Thomas the chance to play at Assumption College, becoming the first Scarlet Knight to earn a scholarship to play college football.

The Division II Greyhounds have made three NCAA appearances in the last four seasons and had two alumni play in the NFL last year, with Zac Triner winning a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay.

“It’s a great program, it’s a great school and it’s a great place to get the opportunity I’ve been given,” Vrankar said. I’m excited to be pushed. I’ve been pushed here, but I’m excited to be pushed at the next level and see the level of competition I’m going to be going against.”

