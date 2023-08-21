PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Terrence Campbell.

A rising Junior at La Salle Academy, Campbell rushed for 133 yards on 13 carries, with one Touchdown, helping the Rams clinch their 17th Super Bowl Title last Fall.

“It meant a lot, not only for Terrence but for our team, the group of Seniors that we had last year,” said La Salle Head Coach Geoff Marcone. “We wanted a different look in the 2nd Half. WE wanted to pound the ball and he’s a big back and we wanted to wear somebody out tackling someone like him. And he had a great game and we’re excited that he’s coming back.”

Football was always his first love, and it’s a craft Campbell is still working to perfect.

“I started when I was 6 years old for the Providence 49ers,” Campbell said. “Ever since then it’s just been my lifestyle. I’m focusing on speed, getting better. I have been bonding with my teammates so to come in this year and win another championship.”

Terrence’s skills have already attracted attention from college programs and Campbell has offers from URI and Bowling Green. A strong Junior season at Running Back and Linebacker should bring even more attention.

“It’s been hectic since August 1st,” Campbell said. “A lot of schools are interested in me, texting me. But I’m just trying to find a home where I can play off the rip.”

“Most of the schools are looking at him as an Inside Linebacker,” Marcone said. “His speed laterally, tackle to tackle is opening up eyes and he plays so physical, so when you are fast and play such physical football, it’s going to open up some eyes. Michigan State, B.C., some FBS schools were kicking the tires about him. As a football player, you’ve got the FCS schools that know he can really play, so I think his recruiting future is pretty bright.”

