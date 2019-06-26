Hometown Hero: Logan Lawrence

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Logan Lawrence.

The Taunton junior went 3-0 on the mound with a 1.16 ERA in the postseason while batting .412 for Tigers as they made school history by taking home their first ever D1 MIAA state title.

“Offensively and defensively, you couldn’t ask for a better guy in big spots,” Taunton head coach Blair Bourque said. “Without his clutch performances on the mound and at the plate, we’re not talking right now. It’s a totally different team and game.”

“It was a team effort all around, but he was one of those leaders and we’re proud of what he accomplished this year,” he added.

Logan’s success on the big stage should help his stock in the recruiting world and he’ll be counted on to replace starting pitchers Josh Lajoie and Jack Moniyhan, who will pitch at St. John’s and Siena College next year, respectively.

“I think the stage we got on does help a lot with recruiting,” Lawrence said. “Because more people get drawn to big events, more scouts will look at it.”

“I know the kids that are committed, John and Jack, they have helped me a ton, both of them,” he continued. “I would text them, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing,’ and they would be like, ‘you should do this, you should send this out,’ kind of got me into it, so they helped out a lot.”

