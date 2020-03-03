Hometown Hero: Tatum Forbes

PAWTUCKET, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Tatum Forbes.

The junior point guard’s work both scoring and passing, helped St. Raphael Academy to a 22-2 regular season record and the 2nd seed in the RIIL Division I Girls Basketball playoffs.

“She’s a true leader out there, a true point guard,” said Saints head coach Tammy Drape. “She can make decisions, I’ve given her the green light. We communicate a lot and she’s shown immense maturity. She’s able to recognize things on the floor. It makes my job a lot easier and it’s a great experience to have as a coach.”

Forbes basketball I.Q. developed with some help from her father. Trent Forbes played at Providence College in the early 90’s and now serves as an assistant coach for the Saints.

“He’s always influenced me, in a lot of ways playing basketball,” Tatum Forbes said. “He helped me become the player and person I am today. He helped me with everything, my shot, my handle. He helped me develop as a player my whole life. There’s not a lot of pressure, but just people coming up to me and telling me what he did in high school and college.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com