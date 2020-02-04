1  of  2
Hometown Hero: St. George’s Dominic Mello

Hometown Hero

MIDDLETOWN, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Dominic Mello.

The St. George’s junior guard has helped lead the Dragons to a 13-3 start, his second season in the program after transferring in from Wareham High School.

“He had an awesome year last year, and I think one of the things we worked on this year, was getting better shots,” said St. George’s head coach Dwayne Pina. “He averaged like 17-18 points a game, but he was a volume shooter. I think he’s averaging 15 points a game this year, but his percentages are much higher.”

Mello’s success on the court and in the classroom, already earning him Division I college offers from UNH and Bryant and he’s hoping to continue to grow his skills so he will have more options at the next level.

“I just want to play at the highest level possible, the school that fits me and somewhere where I’m going to be able to play right away,” Mello said. “I consider myself more skilled than a lot of other guys, but I don’t have the size, so I want to just keep getting faster and stronger and elevate my game.  

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com 

