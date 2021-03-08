Hometown Hero: St. Andrew’s star Riley Sprague

BARRINGTON, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Riley Sprague.

The St. Andrew’s senior averaged 15 points and 5 assists a game for the Saints, who finished a challenging year with a 6-2 record. Injuries and graduation in their COVID shortened season, left the team with only 5 healthy players to finish the year. Sprague scoring 20 points in her Senior Night game against Rocky Hill.

“It was really great to have that experience, I know that many people haven’t been able to do that through all of this and I’m very grateful I was able to do that. And the school was great with protocols, so I’m really fortunate I was able to have that experience and opportunity to finish my career and have it end that way.”

Riley will continue her career playing at Wheaton College for Sara Binkhorst. The former Brown Assistant Coach will begin her third year with the Lyons next Winter.

“She loved Riley’s style of play, her basketball IQ, her work ethic, ability to shoot the ball, the fact that she can play both guard positions and defends,” said Saints Head Coach Christina Batastini. “She really is an extension of the coaching staff when she’s on the court. She understands what coaches need and at what time in the game, so I think that’s going to help her tremendously when she transitions to that level. She understands she has four players around her, she understands spacing, she works well with her teammates, makes other people around her better, so I think that will be a key for her to get on the court in the next four years.”If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com