Hometown Hero: South Kingstown’s Jami Hill

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Jami Hill.

The South Kingstown junior is a reigning 1st Team All-State pick who helped the Rebels bring home the Division I Girls Basketball championship last Winter. Hill taking her game up a notch this year, pushing the defending champions to a 3-1 start.

“Last year she was on a team full of seniors, and she did great, but she didn’t have to be the star. And this year, she’s stepping into that leadership role and flourishing in it,” said Rebels Head Coach Scott Rollins. “She plays hard every game and every team is out there to stop her, so it’s even harder to do knowing she’s the target, but she’s just so calm under pressure. And that’s the maturity I’ve seen in Jami over the last few years.”

Hill is hoping to earn a scholarship to play basketball in college, but the Coronavirus pandemic is playing havoc on the recruiting process. She’s hoping a good season for South Kingstown and on the AAU circuit this Spring, will help her secure her future ahead of her Senior year.

“It’s actually very stressful because we have such limited games, so I have to perform in every single one, and I can’t have a bad game through the season,” Hill said. It would mean so much if I could play at a higher level of basketball. It’s my main goal right now. I want to go to a really good school for basketball and it means a lot.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com