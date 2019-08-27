Hometown Hero: Sophia Gorriaran

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Sophia Gorriaran.

The Moses Brown freshman won her 3rd National title in 2019, taking home the 800M crown in the 13-14 year old age group at the USATF National Junior Olympics. That title coming off an Indoor season that saw her take home gold the 800M and 1500M, while recording a new Indoor National record of 2;08:64 in the 800M.

“I was hoping to win first place, but I knew I had good competition and I could come in like 2nd, 3rd or 4th,” Gorriaran said. “So I just needed to run at a pace and get the time and try to win.”



Sophia will run Cross Country for the first time with the Quakers this Fall then focus on the middle distances in Indoor and Outdoor track. Her ultimate goal is to reach the qualifying time that would earn her a spot at next Summer’s U.S. Olympic Trials.

“I hope I make it, I think I have a chance,” Gorriaran said. “If I keep training hard everyday. It will be another challenge for me and I’ll have to keep trying my hardest to make it.”

