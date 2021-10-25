Hometown Hero: Smithfield grad Abby Trainor

BETHLEHEM, PA (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Abby Trainor.

The Smithfield High School graduate has picked up three wins and a draw as a starting goalie for Lehigh University. Her success in net, helping the Mountain Hawks earn a spot in the Patriot League postseason for the first time since 2018.

“It was kind of super competitive at the beginning,” said Head Coach Eric Lambinus. “We had three players, plus a walk on competing. Abby’s done really well and little by little, has grown in confidence and become the player that we’ve chosen for some of our biggest games recently.”

The Mountain Hawks are pushing for a top-4 finish and the chance to chase a championship. The last time they appeared in the conference tournament, they fell to BU in the Title match.

“You know I’m trying to stay in the moment and stay excited because being able to go to playoffs in my Freshman year as a starting goalkeeper is huge,” Trainor said. “And I’m really excited for where the program is heading.”



