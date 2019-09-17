Hometown Hero: Shea’s Jaylen Smith

PAWTUCKET, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Jaylen Smith.

The Shea senior opened up the new year with a four touchdown, 230 yard effort in Shea’s 42-7 win over Lincoln. The reigning 1st Team All-Stater rushed for over 1,700 yards with 21 touchdowns as a junior.

“Jaylen, first off is a wonderful young man, but overall maturity wise, as a person in the classroom and definitely on the football field, Jaylen has matured extremely well,” said Raider head coach Dino Campopiano. “We’re glad to have him on our team and at Shea High school.”

The state 100 meter champion Outdoors, Smith will play football next Fall at URI, following in the footsteps of fellow Shea graduate and current Ram senior Momodou Mbye.

“We’re excited for him, we think the future is bright for him,” said Campopiano. “For him and his family we’re happy but also too for us at Shea High school, it just says we have good things, we have good student athletes at Shea. We got one player, Momodou doing great up there now we’ve got another. It’s good for our city and Shea High school.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com