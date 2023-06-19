TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Sam Lincoln.

The Taunton ace ran up a 17-1 record with 228 strikeouts and an ERA of 0.40, helping the Tigers bring home their 3rd straight D-I State Softball Title.

“She brings a big presence, not just height wise, but you know emotionally,” said Taunton Head Coach Michelle Raposo. “Through the team she just lifts people up and commands a lot from the kids. She expects a lot, and she brings her best performance, and she wants the other kids to do the same.”

The championship was the 8th in school history and after watching from the stands last season, being in the middle of the celebration was a dream come true.

“It’s really fun,” Lincoln said. “Taunton, the whole community we’re just really together. We all support each other as a whole city. So, it’s really fun and awesome to see.”

Though she still has another season to shine on the mound for the Tigers, Sam’s future home is already set. She’s committed to play at Texas Tech in the Spring of 2025 for a team that she feels will help her reach her highest level.

“I went on a lot of visits to different colleges to just see everything before I made a decision,” Lincoln said. “So, Texas Tech was a place that I thought was so I’m super excited to go there. Coach Snyder is a really good coach. He won the Women’s College World Series as a coach at Florida State, so I’m excited to see what he brings when I get to Texas Tech.”

“For a lot of these girls, to go on and play at the higher level, means a lot for these girls,” Raposo said. “It means a lot for me to coach them and see them fulfill their dreams. She is just going to go there and perform really well so we’re excited for her.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.