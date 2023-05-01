SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Sadie Martiesian.

The Wheeler School Junior passed 200 career goals this weekend, and her work on both ends of the field, helping the Warriors as they transition into their first season in the NEPSAC.

“Every year for her keeps getting better and better and the competitiveness just keeps increasing,” said Wheeler Head Coach Marya Baldwin. “And it’s showing on the field and the results she’s getting individually, but that she’s also bringing to the team are really incredible.”

Martiesian’s success already earning her a Division I college future, as she committed to Lafayette College in the Fall.

“I really couldn’t believe it, it’s been a long time coming I guess,” Martiesian said. “I put in a lot of work, and I put in a lot of time and worked really hard. To get to that point to even get a text. And as soon as I took my visit, I knew. As soon as I drove on campus, it felt like home. And Coach McConnell and Coach Nikki welcomed me with open arms and I’m so excited to get there.”

With seven games left in the regular season, Sadie is in line to pass the school’s All-Time goal scoring mark of 232, set in 2019 by Meghan Keenan. And with another season still to play, she should move well over 300 in her career, a big number for any future Warriors to chase.

“Well, I think it’s kind of a surreal experience and it’s not really something…..I honestly couldn’t have gotten here without my teammates from Freshman year to Junior year. I’ve had such a strong group of girls behind me, and Coach Baldwin and Coach Gabby have been two of the best coaches I could ask for. They have supported me through it all and I couldn’t have accomplished any of this without all of them behind me, always having my back. But I guess now, realizing that it’s a reality, I’m really excited but I just have to keep focusing on the team. We’re only halfway through the season, so we still have some goals to get to.”

