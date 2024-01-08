PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Rory Sullivan.

A four-time 1st Team All-State pick in Cross Country, Sullivan took home the Individual Title for the first time in her final race, and she’s carried her success Indoors, ranking first in the State in the 1,500 and the Mile.

“Everything she’s told to do, she does,” said Saints Head Coach Chris Magill. “She does her workouts exactly the way she’s asked to do them. She cross trains very hard. She just does everything the right way. Takes care of her body, her nutrition, her rest. She’s just an absolute joy to coach.”

Her success is a reward for her battle against adversity. Rory lost at least one of her Track seasons every year, recovering from various injuries.

“I just learned to remain patient,” Sullivan said. “My time will come. I learned that at the end of this Cross-Country season, you know it’s difficult and challenging to deal with but, I know I’m more that running and everything, and I know it’s just something that’s a part of me. So, it really allowed me to find myself and yes, I’m super lucky.”

Rory will continue her career at Furman University. The Paladins won an 11th straight Southern Conference Cross Country Championship this Fall and earned an NCAA appearance. Her connection with the Coaching staff, sealing her decision.

“Coach Rita and Coach Lange are so wonderful,” Sullivan said. “I mean even before I met them, I felt so connected and they were so welcoming. All the girls on the team are wonderful and they are extremely talented too.”

“She is going to fit in very well there, because that program, from what I can see, they are laser focused,” Magill said. “The Gary’s, Rita and Robert Gary, are fantastic coaches. They come with a great pedigree, and I know Rory is really going to respond well to their coaching. And to be part of their team that’s just so focused on becoming one of the better teams in the country.”

