WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Ronjai Francis.

The Bishop Hendricken Senior has scored a Touchdown in each of the Hawks first three games, piling up 250 Rushing yards. Francis building on a breakout Junior year that saw him score 10 times on the ground.

“I’ve seen a lot of growth in him, a lot of maturation,” said Hawks Head Coach Keith Croft. “He’s taking Football really seriously. He’s working on it year-round, and I see a lot of improvement from him. Especially on the offensive side of the ball.”

Football is a family passion. His oldest brother, Kwity Paye, starred at Hendricken and Michigan, before being drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the First Round of the 2021 NFL Draft. His other brother, Komotay Koffie, earned camp invites from the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, after his career at New Mexico State and Northern Colorado. Following his own path, the key to Ronjai’s success.

“Starting last year, I started to realize it’s not about them, it’s not about comparing myself to them, it’s about being the best me,” Francis said. “And my brothers never let me forget that. After every game, they keep updated with it and they let me know how proud they are and they keep critiquing my game, because they know I can do something better. They know I have yet to tap into my potential.”

Ronjai is planning to continue his Football career after graduation, and he’s considering a post-Graduate year to give him some more college options. But the future takes a back seat to his Senior season, and the goal of going out with another Super Bowl Title.

“I’ve been playing football for a very long time and it’s always been my passion,” Francis said. “I don’t think I’ve seen myself taking anything else as serious as this. It’s Senior season so I want to make sure my last year as a Senior, I come out with a W. Especially with the same guys I’ve been playing with.”

“He runs with a chip on his shoulder,” Croft said. “He’s a really aggressive running back. He’s got good moves, good speed, so I really think he can play at the college level, and I look forward to him doing it.”

