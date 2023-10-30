SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Reese Hunsinger.

The Somerset 9-year-old is getting ready to head California to compete in the Foresight Legends Invitational where she will get the chance to play at Pebble Beach. The seaside public course has been home to 13 Major Championships, including six U.S. Opens and one P.G.A. Championship.

“It’s going to be pretty cool,” Hunsinger said. “It’s going to be very nerve wracking though. I know it’s just for fun, but I like, get nervous every single tournament. Even if it’s just a tournament here, I get very nervous. And Tiger Woods has played there, and they hosted the Women’s Open there. And it’s pretty cool that I get to play a course that Tiger Woods played too.”

The trip is not the first big one for the North Elementary School 4th grader. She once again traveled to Pinehurst, NC this Summer to compete at the U.S. Kids Golf Championships, where she finished 31st. Team Hunsinger has all the bases covered.

“My Mom packs all the snacks and she buys me all the clothes, which is really important because you have to look good to play good,” Hunsinger said. “And my Dad is my Coach and Caddie and a Dad to me. And I really appreciate that he takes time out of his life to caddy for me.”

Reese picked up the sport at age 3 and her success fueling her desire to compete at the highest level. A big fan of 13-time LPGA winner Nelly Korda and 6-time PGA winner Max Homa, her dream is to one day be able to compete against both.

“I want to be able to play on the LPGA Tour when I grow up and I want to be the second woman to make the cut in a Men’s event,” Hunsinger said. “And I think, even win the Men’s event. So that’s what I hope to do when I’m older.”

