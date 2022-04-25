EAST GREENWICH, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Reese Fahys.

The East Greenwich junior sealed her future home when she verbally committed to run at Providence College. The two-time defending RIIL Cross Country Champion, Fahys chose the Friars over a Final Five that included Colorado, North Carolina, North Carolina State and Furman

“I was really surprised because I didn’t see myself staying in Rhode Island, that was honestly such a surprise,” Fahys said. “But I loved it so much down there. The team and coaches, what they already built there is amazing, and the Innovation Center blew me away as well. But I’m just super excited to join and I committed on the last day of my trip there.”

The decision helped Fahys deal with the frustration of losing her Indoor Track season to a lower leg injury. She’s begun to compete for the Avengers Outdoors and she hopes to earn another trip to the Nike Nationals in June.

“She’s kind of at that point now where she’s starting to hit a good clip and she’s getting more used to doing that regular training that she has been used to,” said East Greenwich Track Coach Erin Terry. “And she’ll continue to kind of get more fit and then getting faster in the events she wants to focus on.”

“I’m still taking it day by day with my leg, so I don’t have any time goals, more just staying healthy and consistent and getting in some more workouts,” Fahys said. “But I’m super excited to be back and hopefully make Nationals at the end of the season if my leg is up for it.”

