Hometown Hero: Raphel Awa, La Salle

The reigning 1st Team All State pick, passed the 1,000-point mark last week against Westerly, helping the Rams continue their unbeaten run in Division I play this Winter.

“I can’t say enough about Raf Awa,” said Rams Head Coach Michael McParlin. “First of all, he’s a student, he’ s definition of a student-athlete. And he’s a student of the game, so whether it’s film, coaching on the court, he’s done a fantastic job coaching our younger guys and he’s just been great.”

Awa’s success in the classroom allowing him the opportunity to study pre-Med at Brown University next year, and there’s even a chance he could earn a shot to play for the Bears. But his focus right now is on helping LaSalle bring home their first State Title since 2015.

“We’re playing it by ear now,” Awa said. “I would love to continue playing basketball, if it’s in the cards for me, I would love to continue. I’m just going to continue to play hard and if it happens, it happens.”

“Four year without a ring, we’ve all been working hard, dying, hungry for that ring, and we all think that if we keep working hard and keep the pace we do, we don’t get too high or too low, we can win it all. And I think Coach is a phenomenal coach and he’s going to help us get there, so if we keep working and luck is in our pocket, I think we can win it all.”

