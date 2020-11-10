Hometown Hero: Rachel Mongeau

PAWTUCKET, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Rachael Mongeau.

The third place finisher at last Fall’s State Cross Country Meet, St. Raphael senior is closing in on her third straight 1st Team All State spot. Mongeau helping the Saints to second place at Saturday’s Class C Meet, the team’s best performance since 1994.

“When I got to Saints, I really didn’t think anything of it,” Mongeau said. “I didn’t think I was going to be where I was today, so I didn’t have any goals. I was just going to run and I just worked really hard and got to the spot that I am.”

“Rachael’s brought a lot of attention to the St. Ray’s program, and to the academy,” said Saint Raphael Cross Country Coach Chris Magill. “She will already go down as one of the all-time great distance, middle distance runners in the academy’s history. She’s just been amazing and again, just a great leader for our team.

Mongeau’s hard work earning her offers from Division I college programs and she chose to continue her career next Fall at Monmouth University. The Hawks have won six MAAC Indoor and Outdoor Championships since joining the conference in 2013.

“They get a lot of quality girls and they are really trying to build up that team” Magill said. “I think the 6K distance at the Championship level will benefit Rachael versus the 5K distance so I think she’ll be able to contribute right away.”

