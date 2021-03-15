Hometown Hero: Portsmouth’s Ben Hurd

PORTSMOUTH, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Ben Hurd.

The junior point guard, a reigning 1st Team All-State pick, helped Portsmouth bring home back-to-back Division II Boys Championships, topping Burrillville 51-26 in the Title game.

“It felt so good, we worked so hard the last two seasons, and we got what we wanted, a championship and I was so happy for me and my team to get that,” Hurd said. “I think we just found our identity which is defense. I felt like we ramped up our defense as the season went on and got two championships.”

Ben’s offseason lasted about 24 hours. The starting Quarterback for the Patriot football team, Hurd helped his team earn a spot in the Super Bowl last year against Hendricken.

"Aside from the athletic skills and abilities he has, he really allows his teammates to gel around him, and he's a guy the team rallies around and looks to for leadership too, and some of those qualities, I don't know if everybody understands how important they are," said Patriot Head Coach Dustin Almeida. "I think that's the biggest thing that separates him. I think there's a lot of good athletes, I think he's in the conversation as one of the top right now, but I think what separates him, is his dedication to his teammates."