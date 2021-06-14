Hometown Hero: Pilgrim’s Alyssa Twomey

WARWICK, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Alyssa Twomey.

The Pilgrim Sophomore went 12-2 on the mound in the Regular Season, striking out 130 batters in 86 Innings with an ERA of .88. At the plate, Twomey hit .431 with a team high 15 RBIs, helping the Patriots clinch the two seed in the Division I playoffs.

“I think when we clocked her for pitchers and catchers last year, her Freshman year, we had her at 59-61 MPH and she came back at 64-65 and quite honestly, you don’t see that at the high school level,” said Patriots Head Coach Carlos Rodas. “Usually where you get a kid as a Freshman is where they leave as a Senior, that growth is done before hand, so kudos to her. She put the work in the offseason and it obviously showed.”

Alyssa has a big Summer ahead with her AAU team, the Rhode Island Rebels and Division I college programs can begin recruiting her in full in September.

“Obviously, the spotlight has been on her for the last two or three weeks, so that’s going to continue, into the Summer and Fall,” Rodas said. “I would, she’s going to have a lot of options and she’s put the work in and is deserving of it.”

“I am excited because it’s a really big step forward from the 14s and not really contacting colleges that much this year, so it’s going to be a really big step. I’m excited but obviously a little nervous but I think it will be really good.”

