PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Phoenyx Silva.

The La Salle Academy Sophomore hit .507 with 10 Home Runs and 42 RBIs this Spring, numbers good enough to earn her a spot in the PGF Futures All-American Game, which will air Saturday on ESPN3.

“That’s incredible, it’s honestly just a dream,” Silva said. “I’ve been looking forward to these moments all my life.”

“I think she had every record on the team,” said Rams Head Softball Coach Mo Jackson. “As far as Hits, Home Runs and RBIs. A fantastic player, there a not enough adjectives to describe her.”

Her efforts at the plate and in the field helping La Salle bring home its 3rd State Softball Title.

“It’s just, it was amazing,” Silva said. “And I’m still overjoyed after a month. It’s just amazing. I’m so glad to have my team supporting me.”

After the Futures Game, Phoenyx will wrap up her season with the RI Thunder Gold U-16 National Lotti Team. Then she’ll prepare for a big start to September. On the 1st of the month, college programs can start to contact her directly with scholarship offers.

“It’s stressful but I know what I have to do, and I’ve been doing it a long time, being on the National Team with all my friends and these great coaches,” Silva said. “They’ve been there to support me and help me out along the way. But I’m ready for September 1st.”

“She gets better and better, every time she steps out on the field,” Jackson said. “She gives 120%. She’s always thinking, planning. She’s fun to coach.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.