PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Peter Buonanno.

A two-time first Team All-State pick on the lacrosse field, the Moses Brown Senior is well on his way to another spot thanks to his goals and assists for the Quakers this Spring.

“Tremendous player, a high IQ player,” said Moses Brown Head Coach Mike Fraioli. “Scores a ton of goals, assists. But I think what doesn’t show up in the stats are his toughness, his riding ability as an attackman. His passion for lacrosse, he’s always had that. He’s been hanging around here forever. Even since he was a small kid. He loves lacrosse and it shows. He’s worked really hard at it.”

Lacrosse is the family game. His Dad played at Brown and his older brother Nick played at Colorado College. Sisters Meghan and Kari were All-State picks for the Quakers, with Kari now playing at Princeton.

“Being the youngest child with older siblings, I was getting beat up in the back yard,” Buonanno said. “But we had so much fun playing two on two pickup. And I think it definitely helped me become the player I am today.”

Peter will head to Deerfield Academy for a Prep season before moving on to Princeton. Building his game against the best competition in New England should allow him to make an immediate impact with the Tigers, who earned a spot in the NCAA Final Four last Spring.

“It was a busy process this Fall, but my sister plays there so I felt comfortable on campus,” Buonanno said. “The coaches were great. Obviously, it’s a great school. The kids on the team are great so it felt like a no brainer to me.”

“Peter’s future is very bright in the Ivy League,” Fraioli said. “Again, he’s one of the best players to come through this program and I feel he will have a ton of success at the next level. At the Ivy League level, at the college level. We’re going to be reading about him and watching him play for a long, long time and have a high level of success.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.