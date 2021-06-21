Hometown Hero: North Kingstown’s Tanner Wadovick

CUMBERLAND, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Tanner Wadovick.

The North Kingstown Senior scored six goals in the Division II Boys Lacrosse Title Game, helping the Skippers beat East Greenwich 13-6 to bring home their first crown since 2008.

“He’s a captain for a couple of years, he’s been a leader,” said North Kingstown Head Coach Scot Clark. “He’s been strong for us, obviously produces, what else can you say.”

The Championship coming after some difficult seasons competing in Division I and the challenges brought by the Pandemic, bringing the team together.

“This year we got a lot closer, even with the adversity, we got together and came into a real team,” Wadovick said. “And the group really brought it all home. We did really great as a team.”

Tanner will be joining a new team this Summer when he enrolls at the U.S. Naval Academy.

“I’ve always wanted to go into the Navy, and I found out about the Naval Academy, and the opportunities it presented, and it sounded perfect for me, and the more I researched it, the more I thought it was my home,” Wadovick said. “And I’m glad that’s how it’s turning out. I only have a few weeks of Summer left, and I’m glad this was part of it. I’m blessed and excited for my future.”

