Hometown Hero: North Kingstown’s James Osmanski

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is James Osmanski.

The North Kingstown senior quarterback threw for over 2,800 yards with 28 passing touchdowns while adding another 546 yards on the ground with 15 TDs, numbers that helped the Skippers bring home their 3rd straight state title. His success on and off the field, earning him the Gatorade Player of the Year, the second straight player from North Kingstown to earn the honor.

“It really is indescribable, the level of success we’ve had,” Osmanski said. “There’s nothing you can look back on and be like, ‘Oh, I wish we had that back.’ We’ve had so much success and I know that all the lessons we’ve learned, coming through NK, we are going to be able to carry with us for the rest of our lives.”

Osmanski’s play earning him attention from a host of Division II and Division III programs around New England and with his Skipper season now complete, he’s ready to focus on choosing his future home.

“It’s definitely been exciting, the opportunity to keep playing football is a dream of mine, but yeah, it gets a little nerve wracking. It’s hard during the season to work all that stuff out, because you are worried about your team, but you want to see what you can do next year, so it does get a little busy.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com