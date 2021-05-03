Hometown Hero: North Kingstown’s Jaime Harrington

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Jaime Harrington.

The North Kingstown senior helped the Skippers to their fourth straight Division I Volleyball Title, completing a perfect high school career. A starter and D-I Tournament MVP as a Freshman, the three-time reigning All Stater was 61-0 with her team.

“I think about her as a 14-year-old, sustaining a varsity season with 17–18-year-olds and earning the stripes, as a young player and the talent level is there. I think there’s a difference when she’s on the floor, as the way we’re able to control the ball out of system, and in system,” said North Kingstown Head Coach Brian Garrepy. “And I think everyone breathes easier when she’s out there. It seems like she’s been here forever, and she’s been awesome to our club and it’s going to be hard to replace her.”

Volleyball always number one for Jaime, and a family business for Dad and Mom. Mike Harrington, is the longtime Head Coach at Hendricken and Kelly Harrington, coached at Pilgrim and Toll Gate.

“I love that it’s so individual, and at the same time, such a team sport,” Jaime said. “I like to play for my teammates, and we all come together, collectively to get it done and just that special bond on the court, the six of us, is just so incredibly special.”

Jaime will continue her career at Salve Regina, where the skills she showed with the Skippers are sure to carry on.

“Well, you’re putting a four-time All-State player and a kid that sat in these big moments on the court,” Garrepy said. “And coaching college, you like that easibility on the court, where you don’t feel like any point is too pressure packed and I think Jamie brings that across the bay to Newport.”

