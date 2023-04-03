NORTH KINGSTOWN (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Norah Swaim.

The North Kingstown junior became the first Rhode Island girl to earn All-American honors when she finished 4th at 114-pounds at the NHSCA Wrestling Nationals.

“My experience has definitely grown, and I’ve learned a lot better technique and I think the support of so many people who have helped me get there,” Swaim said. “Helped me train, especially my brother Connor. Lots of late-night drives to get where I wanted to be but, it was definitely all worth it.”

Connor Swain helped draw his sister to the sport and the Skipper senior has seen her improvement up close.

“It’s amazing to see her growth and she’s put in the work every single day,” Connor said. “I don’t think there’s anyone else in the country who has competed as hard as she has.”

Norah will look to carry on her success this Summer with her Top-Flight Wrestling Academy team. She’s set to head to Fargo, South Dakota in July for the US Marine Corps Junior Nationals. Then she’ll focus on her final season at North, chasing gold in a sport she hopes to pursue at the highest level.

“I would love to wrestle in college,” Norah Swaim said. “I’m hoping to look out to a couple of girls teams pretty soon, reach out to college coaches and put myself out there anyway I can. Hopefully, next year placing higher at Nationals, placing at Fargo this Summer and setting myself up for the future. Maybe a Wrestling coach after college. I’m not sure yet.”

