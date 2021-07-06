Hometown Hero: Nicollete Ducharme

CUMBERLAND, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Nicolette Ducharme.

The Cumberland Senior took home gold in the Shot Put and Discus at the State Outdoor Meet, adding to the Shot Put gold she won Indoors. She then closed her Clipper career with a seventh-place finish in the Hammer Throw at the Outdoor Nationals.

“She’s a very powerful personality and she’s always looking to make herself better and now that she’s stepped into a leadership role, she takes advantage of being able to help the younger kids learn and do what they got to do. She’s constantly pushing herself. She pushes others. She’s a team player, she encourages kids on other teams to do their best. It’s just a very special experience.”

Nicolette’s success earning her the chance to throw at Brown University next year.

“I’m really excited about going to Brown. I had some other options but Brown by far is the best team I talked to. All the athletes are so welcoming and I love Coach Kinsley with all my heart,” Ducharme said. “I haven’t even met him in person actually, but just talking to him over the phone, he’s such a great guy. And I love how he runs the workouts and how he runs the team. I think I’m going to be a great fit there.”

