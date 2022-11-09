PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Myles Craddock.

The Moses Brown junior running back has gained 1143 yards and scored 19 touchdowns, helping the Quakers to a 10-0 record and a spot in this weekend’s RIIL D-II Semifinals.

His highlight plays even earning Craddock a new nickname, MC5, a combination of his initials and jersey number.

“I heard it on the announcement one game, and I was like, ‘Whoa!” Craddock said. “And then my friends started calling me it, so it’s just something that I go by, and I’ll take it. But I like it a lot. It’s cool.”

Myles will have a great opportunity to show his skills to college coaches across the country when he attends the FBU National Combine in San Antonio, Texas in January. But his focus is on the Quakers Semifinal matchup with Rogers this weekend, a team they beat 15-12 in the regular season.

“We know they are going to bring it. It’s the playoffs, can’t get any better than this and we’re looking for a fight,” Craddock said. “We really respect them as a team, and we just hope to go out there and play like a team.”

“It’s a stressful thing for everyone, not just athletes, but I think Moses Brown offers the right kind of people to get you through the process. I know there are going to be ups and downs through it all, but I’m confident with the people I’m going to be with, my friends and family that’s it is going to work out.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.