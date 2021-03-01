Hometown Hero: Mt. Hope’s Katherine Barker

BARRINGTON, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Katherine Barker.

The Mount Hope senior led the RIIL in scoring in Girls Ice Hockey, with 17 Goals and 10 Assists in the Regular Season. The soon to be, three-time First Team All-State pick, helping the East Bay Co-Op make its fourth straight Finals appearance.

“She’s very unselfish, she has a knack for the game, a very smart player,” said Eagles Head Coach Michael Cox. “I always say Hockey is the six inches between your ears and she definitely has that.”

Being part of such a successful run a badge of honor for the forward, who passed 100 career points in her junior year.

“I love how you can be creative, and support other people playing along with you,” Barker said. “To help other people improve and create a community.”Barker will continue her career at Assumption College, where the Greyhounds are preparing to make the jump to varsity hockey.

“I’m excited to get over there and see how I can help the team, and see how we can improve as a program, and flourish in my four years there,” Barker said. “Ever since I was a little girl I wanted to play college hockey and the fact I get to do that is exciting for me.”

