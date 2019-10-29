Pinpoint Weather 12 on WPRI.com

Hometown Hero: Mount Pleasant’s Jevon Blackburn

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Jevon Blackburn.

The reigning 2nd Team All State Lineman has put in another dominant season up front for Mount Pleasant, helping the Kilties earn a playoff berth in Division II.  

“Jevon’s brought what we try to teach each kid, tenacity, grit, hard work,” said Kilties Head Coach Peter Queweay. “And he’s just the consummate team player and the type of kid you want to build a program around.”  

Blackburn’s success earning the senior attention from FBS and FCS schools college programs around New England, and it comes three years after he completed treatment for Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

“We pushed through as a family, and everything and we got by that,” Blackburn said. “It made me the stronger person I am today. It made me like a man, physical, fear nothing.”

“To see him come back from that and be a great football player on top of that,” Queweay said. “Is just so impressive and inspiring, not just to the kids, but the community and everyone around him.”

