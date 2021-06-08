Hometown Hero: Moses Brown’s Natasha Gorriaran

WARWICK, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Natasha Gorriaran.

The Moses Brown senior is a reigning US Lacrosse All-American who has helped lead the Quakers to an undefeated season in Division I play.

“She was not the lacrosse player she is today, last year or the year before, or the year before that,” said Quaker Head Coach Brian Williams. “And she sets a great example of what work ethic, focus and effort can do for you.”

Some of Natasha’s assists this season coming from little sister Sophia. The Gatorade Track Athlete of the Year playing with her older sister for the first time with Moses Brown this Spring.

“It’s so great having her play, it’s so sad we missed last season, I would have had two years to play but it’s been great having her this year and so much fun, getting to play with her. Since we know each other so well, and have great chemistry, it’s great to have someone always push you and hold you accountable for everything and keep you motivated.”

Her success on the field and in the classroom, earning Natasha offers from the top Division I programs in the country. She’ll head to Penn next Fall to play for a program riding a 13-year NCAA Tournament streak.

“I love Penn, I love the coaches there, I love the team and that was really appealing to me, the amazing academics and I really wanted a good balance, of athletics and academics and Penn was just the place for me. And I’m super excited to be a part of that, and to try and win a National Championship.”

