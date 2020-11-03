Hometown Hero: Moses Brown’s Candace Ballarin

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Candice Ballarin.

The Moses Brown senior is riding a 22-match winning streak in league play bringing her career mark to 27-1 in Division I tennis play.

“I absolutely love playing for Moses Brown,” Ballarin said. “I’ve had a great time. Tennis is a much more individual sport, so it’s nice to have that experience of playing with a team. I’ve built great relationships between my friends and my coach, as well. John is excellent. I’ve honestly had a blast so far.”

Ballarin’s success on the court allowing her to play in college. She’s committed to Bowdoin College.

“Bowdoin was always at the very top of my list,” Ballarin said. “I’ve been attracted to the fact that it is Division III so I can balance out academics and athletics, but also have that great competitive environment that the NESCAC league has to offer. They have phenomenal athletes and I was always attracted to playing in that conference.”

Before she heads to the next level, Ballarin will try to bring home her 2nd State Singles Title later this month. Ballarin was the runner up last Fall, losing to East Greenwich sophomore Maddie Omicioli in the Championship match.

“The first time we played, we talked about this earlier,” said Quake Head Coach John Sargent. “She played Kennedy May who was a terrific player and was feeling the pressure of having an up and comer take her on. Candice beat her and I think last year Maddie was the new one and I think Candice felt the pressure of being defending champion. It was a good match, it was a tight match, with a lot of nerves involved and I think she would be delighted for the chance to get revenge and another chance to play Maddie if she gets that far.”

