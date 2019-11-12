Hometown Hero: Momodou Mbye

KINGSTON, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Momodou Mbye.

The URI senior captain is 2nd the CAA in interceptions with 5, while adding 56 tackles from the safety position bringing his career total to 182 in 33 starts.

“He’s continued to go, from the time he walked on campus, to get better everyday, and it’s all a result of work ethic,” said URI head coach Jim Fleming. “When you combine talent, which I think he does have, with a work ethic like his, all things are possible. So most of the time you get guys that make those jumps early in their career but he’s continued to make that from the start to the finish.”

The former Shea All-Stater is hoping to try and continue his playing career after graduation and he’s hoping a strong Winter of training will open doors at the pro level.

“Definitely got tons of love for the game, always trying to improve whenever I get on the field,” Mbye said. “And I know I have a lot to show so the sky is the limit for me, and I’ve got to keep going and see how far I can take it.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com