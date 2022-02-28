WARWICK, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Mitchel Noresca.

The CCRI Sophomore became the Knights All Time Rebounding leader this Winter, passing the mark of 761 rebounds set by Walter “Stretch” Edwards in 1973. The East Providence native is averaging 20.1 points and 16.3 rebounds a game, numbers that helped CCRI bring home the Region XXI Title and earn a spot at next week’s NJCAA Nationals.

“It means a lot, having you name first on the list All-Time, of anyone that’s come through the school,” Noresca said. “It’s a really great feeling, it boosts motivation. I can go out anytime and get rebounds. My teammates look up to me, I look up to them.”

Mitchel’s success coming after only one season of Varsity Basketball at East Providence.

“I was watching some of the other players on the team and every time I watched them play, I was recruiting a guard they had, Mitch is just doing all the dirty work,” said Knight Head Coach Rick Harris. “The Rebounding, the small things. The small things that make the big things happen, so I just gravitated towards that.”

Noresca’s numbers have attracted attention from Division III programs across New England and he’s hoping a few Division II opportunities come his way. Balancing basketball and education helps his focus on and off the court.

“Basketball definitely helps, big time, it gives you more motivation,” Noresca said. “When you are on a team, your teammates motivate you, your Coach motivates you, so I think sports helps a lot, especially in the academic field.”

“The skies the limit for him,” Harris said. “If he puts the work in, in the weight room, on his skill development, continues to work on his mid-range shot, which he’s improved tremendously since he’s been here. He’s a leader on the court with his work ethic, he has a great personality. Works hard every day, comes to practice every day, puts in his work. He’s a pleasure to be around, a great young man.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com