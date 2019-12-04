Hometown Hero: Middletown’s Andy Skirzenski

MIDDLETOWN, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Andy Skirzenski.

The Middletown senior’s outstanding play at linebacker and running back earned the Islanders three straight playoff berths in Division II. His efforts on the field and in the classroom, leading to scholarship offers from seven FCS programs, including URI, Bryant, Albany and Georgetown.

“He’s just a great football player,” said Islander Head Coach Art Bell. “He’s got great size, great speed and the last couple of years, he’s been outstanding for us. His biggest asset though is he’s great in the classroom. He’s a 4.0 student, and he did a really good job on his boards.”

Skirzenski is hoping to add a few more offers before the NCAA signing period for Football opens again on December 18th.

“I’m still on some schools, but as of right now, if my recruiting stopped right now, I’d be very, very happy with how it ended. But yeah, hopefully by December I’ll have an answer by then. Definitely academics, I definitely feel academics is number 1 for me, then playing great football a close second. But really it’s going to be where I feel the most comfortable, and feels like a good fit. Where I can see myself most successful after school.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com