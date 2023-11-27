NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Michael Allard.

The North Providence Junior rushed for 263 yards and 3 Touchdowns helping the Cougars overcome a Halftime deficit to hand Davies its first loss of the season in the RIIL Division IV Super Bowl. The crown the third overall for North Providence and its first since 2013.

“He just put the team on his back, especially in the 2nd Half,” said North Providence Head Coach Michael Tuorto. “He said we weren’t losing, and he took the game over and that’s the type of quality he is. He’s a quiet type of demeanor kid, lead by example. He works his tail off, like we said since the Weight Room back in January. He does all the things right.”

Football Allard’s passion since putting on the pads as a 5-year-old for the Johnston Panthers Youth Program.

“I live for the game, I can’t really describe my love for Football,” Allard said. “I grew up in it. My Dad played Football, by Brother always played Football. He’s been by my side the whole time. I live and breathe and eat Football.”

In addition to Allard, the Cougars will be bringing back some key pieces from their Super Bowl core, giving the Junior Class a great chance to make history and become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowl crowns.

“Oh yeah, we’ll be back again next year,” Allard said. “We got me, my boy, Juan Baez at Fullback. My Brother will step up at Quarterback next year. We’ve got a good O-Line coming back. We should be solid again.”

“Our whole goal when I took over was to change the culture and make it fun again and these Seniors did that and they want to pass the baton and they want to come back next year for the guys to be competing,” Tuorto said. “We’re not saying that we’re going to win Championships year in and year out, but we want to be competing, playing meaningful Football in November. Meaningful Football in the 4th Quarter of games, and I think that North Providence Football, to quote Mike last week, ‘Is on the come up, for sure.’

