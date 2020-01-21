Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News at 11

Hometown Hero: Megan Bodziony

Hometown Hero

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

BARRINGTON, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Megan Bodziony.

The St. Andrew’s senior earned All-New England honors last year, averaging over 16 points, with 7 rebounds and 5 assists per game. Her success this Winter, earning her a nomination to the McDonald’s All American game.

“It’s a big deal in my career. It’s something I’ve always worked towards, seeing all the other players I work with get it. It’s just a huge accomplishment and honor for me,” Bodziony said. “It’s exciting and it shows the work pays off.”

Megan’s success on the court earning her a scholarship to play next year for the defending Atlantic-10 champions, Fordham University.

“I think Megan is a really versatile player, she can play multiple positions, at the guard, she can play point guard, she’s a shooter, she gets to the rim really well. She understands the game, she has a high basketball IQ, so I think Fordham is a really good fit for her,” said Saints Head Coach Christina Batastini. “The Atlantic 10 us a really good conference, and she’s worked so hard at her game, that I think she can get to that next level and really contribute.”   

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
doleslogo

Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com