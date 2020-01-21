Hometown Hero: Megan Bodziony

BARRINGTON, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Megan Bodziony.

The St. Andrew’s senior earned All-New England honors last year, averaging over 16 points, with 7 rebounds and 5 assists per game. Her success this Winter, earning her a nomination to the McDonald’s All American game.

“It’s a big deal in my career. It’s something I’ve always worked towards, seeing all the other players I work with get it. It’s just a huge accomplishment and honor for me,” Bodziony said. “It’s exciting and it shows the work pays off.”

Megan’s success on the court earning her a scholarship to play next year for the defending Atlantic-10 champions, Fordham University.

“I think Megan is a really versatile player, she can play multiple positions, at the guard, she can play point guard, she’s a shooter, she gets to the rim really well. She understands the game, she has a high basketball IQ, so I think Fordham is a really good fit for her,” said Saints Head Coach Christina Batastini. “The Atlantic 10 us a really good conference, and she’s worked so hard at her game, that I think she can get to that next level and really contribute.”

