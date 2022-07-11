PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Heroes is Maurice Cooper.

The recent Hope High School graduate became the first Blue Wave Wrestler to earn D-I All-American honors, helping his team as they transitioned to Division I in the RIIL. He’s now looking to add even more honors when he heads to Fargo, North Dakota this week for the USA Wrestling Junior and Under-16 National Championships.

“I’m looking to go there and dominate,” Cooper said. “Expect big things and just try and win those tough matches and put a name for myself.”

“He’s got a great opportunity,” said Hope Head Coach Ed German. “The fact that he was an All-American in Virginia Beach was awesome, but to go to Fargo. I know he went last year so this year he’s a little more aware of what’s going on. So, he’s definitely got a great shot to do something amazing out there.”



After his trip, Maurice will continue his career at Johnson and Wales. The Wildcats finished 19-4 last season and earned their fifth NEWA Conference title.

“I’m just looking to elevate my wrestling, and just getting better while I’m there and looking to win a National Championship,” Cooper said. “Meeting new people, learning from new coaches and just having a fun experience at Johnson and Wales.”

